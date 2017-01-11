KALW Almanac: Wed. Jan. 11, 2017

Today Wednesday, 11th of January of 2017 is the 11th day of the year.

There are 354 days remaining until the end of the year

The sun will rise in San Francisco at 7:25 am

and the sun will set at 5:12 pm.

Today we will have 9 hours and 47 minutes of daylight.

The solar transit will be at 12:18 pm.

The first low tide was at 3:41 am

and the next low tide will be at 4:43 pm.

The first high tide will be at 9:56 am

and the next high tide at 11:54 pm.

The Moon is currently 98.6% illuminated; a Waxing Gibbous moon

Moon Direction:↑ 280.22° W

Moon Altitude:17.27°

Moon Distance:226451 mi

Next Full Moon: Jan 12, 2017 3:33 am

Next New Moon: Jan 27, 2017 4:07 pm

Next Moonset: Today 6:26 am

Today is Cigarettes are Hazardous to Your Health Day

Learn Your Name in Morse Code Day

National Hot Toddy Day

National Human Trafficking Awareness Day

National Milk Day

National Step in a Puddle and Splash Your Friend Day

Secret Pal Day!

Today is also…

Carmentalia in Ancient Rome

Children's Day in Tunisia

Eugenio María de Hostos Day in Puerto Rico

German Apples Day in Germany

Independence Manifesto Day in Morocco

Independence Resistance Day in Morocco

Kagami biraki in Japan

National Human Trafficking Awareness Day in United States

Republic Day in Albania

If today is your birthday, Happy Birthday To You! You share this day with…

1755 – Alexander Hamilton, Nevisian-American general, economist and politician, 1st United States Secretary of the Treasury (d. 1804)

1887 – Aldo Leopold, American ecologist and author (d. 1948)

1903 – Alan Paton, South African author and activist (d. 1988)

1906 – Albert Hofmann, Swiss chemist and academic, discoverer of LSD (d. 2008)

1924 – Slim Harpo, American blues singer-songwriter and musician (d. 1970)

1942 – Clarence Clemons, American saxophonist and actor (d. 2011)

1943 – Jim Hightower, American journalist and politician

1946 – Naomi Judd, American singer-songwriter and actress

1952 – Lee Ritenour, American guitarist, composer, and producer

1956 – Robert Earl Keen, American singer-songwriter and guitarist

1971 – Mary J. Blige, American singer-songwriter, producer, and actress

On this day in history…

532 – Nika riots in Constantinople: A quarrel between supporters of different chariot teams—the Blues and the Greens—in the Hippodrome escalates into violence.

1569 – First recorded lottery in England.

1759 – In Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, the first American life insurance company is incorporated.

1805 – The Michigan Territory is created.

1861 – Alabama secedes from the United States.

1908 – Grand Canyon National Monument is created.

1912 – Immigrant textile works in Lawrence, Massachusetts, go on strike when wages are reduced in response to a mandated shortening of the work week.

1922 – First use of insulin to treat diabetes in a human patient.

1927 – Louis B. Mayer, head of film studio Metro-Goldwyn-Mayer (MGM), announces the

creation of the Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences, at a banquet in Los Angeles, California.

1935 – Amelia Earhart becomes the first person to fly solo from Hawaii to California.

1949 – The first "networked" television broadcasts took place as KDKA-TV in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania goes on the air connecting the east coast and mid-west programming.

1964 – Surgeon General of the United States Dr. Luther Terry, M.D., publishes the landmark report Smoking and Health: Report of the Advisory Committee to the Surgeon General of the United States saying that smoking may be hazardous to health, sparking national and worldwide anti-smoking efforts.

1972 – East Pakistan renames itself Bangladesh.

1973 – Major League Baseball owners vote in approval of the American League adopting the designated hitter position.

2003 – Illinois Governor George Ryan commutes the death sentences of 167 prisoners on Illinois's death row based on the Jon Burge scandal.