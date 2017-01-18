KALW Almanac: Wed. Jan. 18, 2017

Today Wednesday, 18th of January of 2017 is the 18th day of the year.

There are 347 days remaining until the end of 2017.

The sun will rise in San Francisco at 7:22 am

and sunset will be at 5:19 pm.

Today we will have 9 hours and 57 minutes of daylight.

Solar noon will be at 12:21 pm.

The first high tide was at 4:15 am 

and the next high tide will be at 3:58 pm.

The first low tide will be at 10:17 am 

and the next low tide at 9:56 pm.

The Moon is 63.2% illuminated, a Waning Gibbous moon

Moon Direction:↑ 180.89° S

Moon Altitude:49.40°

Moon Distance:246902 mi

Next New Moon: Jan 27, 2017 at 4:07 pm

Next Full Moon: Feb 10, 2017 at 4:32 pm

Next Moonset: Today at 11:12 am

Today is Maintenance Day

National Gourmet Coffee Day

National Peking Duck Day

National Sanctity of Human Life Day

National Winnie the Pooh Day

Thesaurus Day

Today is also…
Revolution and Youth Day in Tunisia

Royal Thai Armed Forces Day in Thailand

Week of Prayer for Christian Unity (January 18–25) (Christianity)

If today is your birthday, Happy Birthday To You!  You share this special day with…

1689 – Montesquieu, French lawyer and philosopher (d. 1755)

1882 – A. A. Milne, English author, poet, and playwright (d. 1956)

1892 – Oliver Hardy, American actor and comedian (d. 1957)

1904 – Cary Grant, English-American actor (d. 1986)

1911 – Danny Kaye, American actor, singer, and dancer (d. 1987)

1931 – Chun Doo-hwan, South Korean general and politician, 5th President of South Korea

1932 – Robert Anton Wilson, American psychologist, author, poet, and playwright (d. 2007)

1933 – Ray Dolby, American engineer and businessman, founded Dolby Laboratories (d. 2013)

1941 – David Ruffin, American soul singer (d. 1991)

1955 – Kevin Costner, American actor, director, and producer

1969 – Jim O'Rourke, American guitarist and producer

1982 – Joanna Newsom , American singer-songwriter and harp player

On this day in history…

1778 – James Cook is the first known European to discover the Hawaiian Islands, which he names the "Sandwich Islands".

1788 – The first elements of the First Fleet carrying 736 convicts from Great Britain to Australia arrive at Botany Bay.

1866 – Wesley College, Melbourne, is established.

1943 – Warsaw Ghetto Uprising: The first uprising of Jews in the Warsaw Ghetto.

1974 – A Disengagement of Forces agreement is signed between the Israeli and Egyptian governments, ending conflict on the Egyptian front of the Yom Kippur War.

1977 – Scientists identify a previously unknown bacterium as the cause of the mysterious Legionnaires' disease.

1993 – Martin Luther King, Jr. Day is officially observed for the first time in all 50 states.

