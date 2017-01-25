KALW Almanac: Wed. Jan. 25, 2017

Today Wednesday, 25th of January of 2017 is the 25th day of the year. There are 340 days remaining until the end of the year. 650 days until Midterm elections 1379 days until the next presidential election The sun will rise in San Francisco at 7:18 am and sunset will be at 5:27 pm. Today we will have 10 hours and 9 minutes of daylight.

The solar transit will be at 12:22 pm.

The first low tide was at 3:19 am

and the next low tide will be at 4:12 pm.

The first high tide will be at 9:20 am

and the next high tide at 11:22 pm.

The Moon is 6.1% illuminated; a Waning Crescent moon

Moon Direction: ↑ 113.09° ESE

Moon Altitude: -1.27°

Moon Distance: 247546 mi

Next New Moon: Jan 27, 2017 at 4:07 pm

Next Full Moon: Feb 10, 2017 at 4:32 pm

Next Moonrise: Today at 5:23 am

Today is A Room of One's Own Day

Fluoride Day

Macintosh Computer Day

National Irish Coffee Day

National Opposite Day

It's also…

National Nutrition Day in Indonesia

National Police Day in Egypt

Revolution Day 2011 in Egypt

National Voters' Day in India

Tatiana Day or Russian Students Day in Russia, Eastern Orthodox

If today is your birthday, Happy Birthday To You! You share this day with...

1759 – Robert Burns, Scottish poet and songwriter (d. 1796)

1874 – W. Somerset Maugham, French-English author and playwright (d. 1965)

1882 – Virginia Woolf, English novelist, essayist, short story writer, and critic (d. 1941)

1886 – Wilhelm Furtwängler, German conductor and composer (d. 1954)

1895 – Florence Mills, American singer, dancer, and actress (d. 1927)

1899 – Sleepy John Estes, American singer-songwriter and guitarist (d. 1977)

1919 – Edwin Newman, American journalist and author (d. 2010)

1931 – Dean Jones, American actor and singer (d. 2015)

1933 – Corazon Aquino, Filipino politician, 11th President of the Philippines (d. 2009)

1938 – Etta James, American singer (d. 2012)

1938 – Vladimir Vysotsky, Russian singer-songwriter, actor, and poet (d. 1980)

1950 – Gloria Naylor, American author and academic (d. 2016)

1970 – Stephen Chbosky, American author, screenwriter, and director

1981 – Alicia Keys, American singer-songwriter, pianist, and actress

On this day in history...

1533 – Henry VIII of England secretly marries his second wife Anne Boleyn.

1554 – Founding of São Paulo city, Brazil.

1858 – The Wedding March by Felix Mendelssohn is played at the marriage of Queen Victoria's daughter, Victoria, and Friedrich of Prussia, and becomes a popular wedding processional.

1915 – Alexander Graham Bell inaugurates U.S. transcontinental telephone service, speaking from New York to Thomas Watson in San Francisco.

1946 – The United Mine Workers rejoins the American Federation of Labor.

1947 – Thomas Goldsmith Jr. files a patent for a "Cathode Ray Tube Amusement Device", the first ever electronic game.

1960 – The National Association of Broadcasters reacts to the "payola" scandal by threatening fines for any disc jockeys who accept money for playing particular records.

1961 – In Washington, D.C., President John F. Kennedy delivers the first live presidential television news conference.

1971 – Charles Manson and three female "Family" members are found guilty of the 1969 Tate–LaBianca murders.

1971 – Idi Amin leads a coup deposing Milton Obote and becomes Uganda's president.

2003 – A group of people leave London, England, for Baghdad, Iraq, to serve as human shields, intending to prevent the U.S.-led coalition troops from bombing certain locations.

2004 – Opportunity rover (MER-B) lands on surface of Mars. 2011 – The first wave of the Egyptian revolution begins in Egypt, with a series of street demonstrations, marches, rallies, acts of civil disobedience, riots, labour strikes, and violent clashes in Cairo, Alexandria, and throughout other cities in Egypt.