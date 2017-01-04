KALW Almanac: Wed. Jan. 4, 2017

Today Wednesday, 4th of January of 2017 is the fourth day of the year. There are 361 days remaining until the end of the year The sun will rise in San Francisco at 7:26 am and sun will set at 5:05 pm. Today we will have 9 hours and 39 minutes of daylight.

The solar noon will be at 12:15 pm.

The first high tide was at 4:14 am

and the next high tide will be at 3:40 pm.

The first low tide will be at 9:54 am

and the next low tide at 9:49 pm.

The Moon is currently 36.4% illuminated; a Waxing Crescent

Moon Direction: ↑ 11.18° N

Moon Altitude: -54.80°

Moon Distance: 235081 mi

Next Full Moon: Jan 12, 20173:33 am

Next New Moon: Jan 27, 20174:07 pm

Next Moonrise: Today11:27 am

Today is...

National Trivia Day

National Spaghetti Day

The eleventh of the Twelve Days of Christmas.

Independence Day, celebrates the independence of Myanmar from the United Kingdom in 1948.

Chōna-hajimeshiki at Tsurugaoka Hachimangū in Kamakura, Japan

Day of the Fallen against the Colonial Repression in Angola

Day of the Martyrs in the Democratic Republic of the Congo

Hwinukan mukee on Okinawa Islands, Japan

Ogoni Day, celebrated by members of the Movement for the Survival of the Ogoni People, of western Africa.

World Braille Day

If today is your birthday, Happy Birthday To You! You share this day with...

1785 – Jacob Grimm, German philologist and mythologist (d. 1863)

1809 – Louis Braille, French educator, invented Braille (d. 1852)

1838 – General Tom Thumb, American circus performer (d. 1883)

1896 – Everett Dirksen, American politician (d. 1969)

1916 – Slim Gaillard, American singer-songwriter and guitarist (d. 1991)

1920 – William Colby, American intelligence officer, 10th Director of Central Intelligence (d. 1996)

1942 – John McLaughlin, English guitarist and songwriter

1943 – Doris Kearns Goodwin, American historian and author

1956 – Ann Magnuson, American actress and performance artist

1957 – Patty Loveless, American singer-songwriter and guitarist

1960 – Michael Stipe, American singer-songwriter and producer

On this day in history...

1642 – King Charles I of England sends soldiers to arrest members of Parliament, commencing England's slide into civil war.

1884 – The Fabian Society is founded in London, England, United Kingdom.

1896 – Utah is admitted as the 45th U.S. state.

1903 – Topsy, an elephant, is electrocuted by the owners of Luna Park, Coney Island. The Edison film company shoots the film Electrocuting an Elephant of Topsy's death.

1948 – Burma gains its independence from the United Kingdom.

1965 – President Lyndon B. Johnson outlined the goals of his ''Great Society'' in his State of the Union address.

1999 – Former professional wrestler Jesse Ventura is sworn in as governor of Minnesota.

2007 – The 110th United States Congress convenes, electing Nancy Pelosi as the first female Speaker of the House in U.S. history.

2010 – Dubai opened the world's tallest skyscraper, the 2,717-foot gleaming glass-and-metal tower Burj Khalifa.