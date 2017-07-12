KALW Almanac ~ Wednesday July 12, 2017

Today Wednesday, 12th of July of 2017 is the 193rd day of the year.

There are 172 days remaining until the end of the year.

482 days until Congressional Elections Tuesday November 6, 2018(1 year 3 months and 25 days from today)1210 days until Presidential Elections Tuesday November 3, 2020(3 years 3 months and 22 days from today)The sun will rise in San Francisco at 5:59 am and the sun will set at 8:33 pm.Today we will have 14 hours and 34 minutes of daylight.The solar transit will be at 1:16 pm.The first high tide was at 1:38 amand the next high tide will be at 3:31 pm.The first low tide will be at 8:15 am and the next low tide at 8:27 pm.

The Moon is 89.6% illuminated; a Waning Gibbous moon

Moon Direction:↑ 206.12° SSW

Moon Altitude:35.18°

Moon Distance:244340 mi

Next New Moon:July 23, 2017 at 2:45 am

Next Full Moon:August 7, 2017 at 11:10 am

Next Moonset:Today at 9:18 am

Today is…

Different Colored Eyes Day

Internet-Wide Day of Action for Net Neutrality

Internet-Wide Day of Action for Net Neutrality was last observed on Wednesday, July 12th, 2017. It was observed on July 12th in 2017.

The FCC wants to destroy net neutrality and give big cable companies control over what we see and do online. If they get their way, they’ll allow widespread throttling, blocking, censorship, and extra fees. On July 12th, the Internet will come together to stop them.

Use this day to educate yourself about Net Neutrality to become aware of how important it is and how it affects you. Then send a letter to the FCC and your representative(s) and tell your friends, family, coworkers, neighbors, or anyone else who spends time online and needs to be informed about this important issue.

National Eat Your Jello DayNational Pecan Pie DaySimplicity DayToday is also…

· Birthday of the Heir to the Crown of Tonga (Tonga)

· Independence Day, celebrates the independence of Kiribati from the United Kingdom in 1979.

· Independence Day, celebrates the independence of São Tomé and Príncipe from Portugal in 1975.

· The second day of Naadam (Mongolia)

· The Twelfth, also known as Orangemen's Day (Northern Ireland, Scotland, Newfoundland and Labrador)

·

55

Julius Caesar 7/12/c100 BC - 3/15/44BC

Roman imperial general and statesman

44

Henry David Thoreau 7/12/1817 - 5/6/1862

American essayist, poet and philosopher

74

Eugene Boudin 7/12/1824 - 8/8/1898

French landscape painter

73

Benjamin Altman 7/12/1840 - 10/7/1913

American merchant; founded B. Altman department store chain

77

George Eastman 7/12/1854 - 3/14/1932

American manufacturer; founded Eastman Kodak Company

58

Frederick Birkenhead 7/12/1872 - 9/30/1930

English lord chancellor (1919-22)

35

Amedeo Modigliani 7/12/1884 - 1/24/1920

Italian painter and sculptor

67

Kirsten Flagstad 7/12/1895 - 12/7/1962

Norwegian soprano

88

Buckminster Fuller 7/12/1895 - 7/1/1983

American engineer and architect

65

Oscar Hammerstein ll 7/12/1895 - 8/23/1960

American lyricist and producer of musical theater

69

Pablo Neruda 7/12/1904 - 9/23/1973

Chilean Nobel Prize-winning poet (1971) and politician

·

·

On July 12, 1984, Democratic presidential candidate Walter F. Mondale named New York Congresswoman Geraldine A. Ferraro his running mate, making her the first woman to run on a major party ticket.

On July 12, 1865, George Washington Carver, the African-American scientist whose discoveries helped to improve agriculture in the South, was born.

100 B.C.

Julius Caesar was born in Rome.

1543

England's King Henry VIII married his sixth and last wife, Catherine Parr.

1690

Protestant forces led by William of Orange defeated the Roman Catholic army of James II at the Battle of the Boyne in Ireland.

1862

Congress authorized the Medal of Honor.

1895

Broadway lyricist Oscar Hammerstein II was born in New York City.

1908

Comedian Milton Berle was born Mendel Berlinger in New York City.

1972

George McGovern won the Democratic presidential nomination at the party's convention in Miami Beach.

2001

Abner Louima, a Haitian immigrant tortured in a New York City police station, agreed to an $8.7 million settlement.

2005

Prince Albert II of Monaco acceded to the throne.