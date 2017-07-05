KALW Almanac ~ Wednesday July 5, 2017

Today, Wednesday July 5 is the 186th day of the year. There are 179 days remaining until the end of the year. 489 days until Congressional Elections on Tuesday November 6, 2018. 1217 days until Presidential Elections on Tuesday November 3, 2020 The sun rose today at 5:54 am and sunset will be at 8:35 pm. Today we will have 14 hours and 41 minutes of daylight.

Solar noon will be at 1:15 pm.

The first low tide was at 4:15 am

and the next low tide will be at 3:41 pm.

The first high tide will be at 11:14 am

and the next high tide at 9:57 pm.

The Moon is 88.2%; a Waxing Gibbous moon

Moon Direction: ↑ 266.02° W

Moon Altitude: -22.10°

Moon Distance: 252112 mi

Next Full Moon: Jul 8, 2017 at 9:06 pm

Next New Moon: Jul 23, 2017 at 2:45 am

Next Moonrise: Today at 5:43 pm

Bikini Day

National Apple Turnover Day

National Graham Cracker Day

National Workaholics Day

Bloody Thursday (International Longshore and Warehouse Union)

Constitution Day (Armenia)

Independence Day (Algeria), celebrating the independence of Algeria from France in 1962.

Independence Day (Cape Verde), celebrating the independence of Cape Verde from Portugal in 1975.

Independence Day (Venezuela), celebrating the independence of Venezuela from Spain in 1811; also National Armed Forces Day.

Tynwald Day, if July 5 is on a weekend, the holiday is the following Monday. (Isle of Man)

1810 – P. T. Barnum, American businessman, co-founded Ringling Bros. and Barnum & Bailey Circus (d. 1891)

1879 – Wanda Landowska, Polish-French harpsichord player and educator (d. 1959)

1889 – Jean Cocteau, French novelist, poet, and playwright (d. 1963)

1902 – Henry Cabot Lodge Jr., American colonel and politician, 3rd United States Ambassador to the United Nations (d. 1985)

1911 – Georges Pompidou, French banker and politician, 19th President of France (d. 1974)

1913 – Smiley Lewis, American singer-songwriter and guitarist (d. 1966)

1928 – Warren Oates, American actor (d. 1982)

1929 – Katherine Helmond, American actress and director

1936 – Shirley Knight, American actress

1943 – Robbie Robertson, Canadian singer-songwriter, guitarist, producer, and actor

1950 – Huey Lewis, American singer-songwriter and actor

1958 – Bill Watterson, American author and illustrator

1963 – Edie Falco, American actress

1687 – Isaac Newton publishes Philosophiæ Naturalis Principia Mathematica.

1915 – The Liberty Bell leaves Philadelphia by special train on its way to the Panama–Pacific International Exposition. This is the last trip outside Philadelphia that the custodians of the bell intend to permit.

1934 – "Bloody Thursday": Police open fire on striking longshoremen in San Francisco.

1935 – The National Labor Relations Act, which governs labor relations in the United States, is signed into law by President Franklin D. Roosevelt.

1937 – Spam, the luncheon meat, is introduced into the market by the Hormel Foods Corporation.

1946 – The bikini goes on sale after debuting during an outdoor fashion show at the Molitor Pool in Paris, France.

1948 – National Health Service Acts create the national public health system in the United Kingdom.

1954 – The BBC broadcasts its first television news bulletin.

1954 – Elvis Presley records his first single, "That's All Right," at Sun Records in Memphis, Tennessee.

1962 – Algeria becomes independent from France.

1971 – Right to vote: The Twenty-sixth Amendment to the United States Constitution, lowering the voting age from 21 to 18 years, is formally certified by President Richard Nixon.

1975 – Arthur Ashe becomes the first black man to win the Wimbledon singles title.

1980 – Swedish tennis player Björn Borg wins his fifth Wimbledon final and becomes the first male tennis player to win the championships five times in a row (1976–1980).

1996 – Dolly the sheep becomes the first mammal cloned from an adult cell.

2015 – The United States women's national soccer team won gold at the 2015 FIFA Women's World Cup in Vancouver.