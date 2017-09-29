KALW's Your Call seeks Producer

Producer for Your Call on 91.7 KALW-FM, San Francisco yourcallradio.org

ABOUT YOUR CALL & KALW

Your Call is a listener participation program broadcast weekdays from 10-11am on KALW public radio in San Francisco. Our aim is to engage with listeners in a conversation about current events, politics, arts and media, with attention on the ways people can get involved, make change, and build community. We strive to be welcoming, curious, skeptical, and solutions-oriented. You can learn more at our website, www.yourcallradio.org.

Questions we’ve addressed recently include:

*How should oil companies be held responsible for climate denial?

*What do tracking technologies reveal about how animals move on a changing planet?

*How are Trump’s judges changing the courts?

*How has the radical right’s agenda undermined democracy in the US?

*What are the consequences of living with non-stop advertising?

Every Friday, we host the popular media roundtable, which brings together journalists from the mainstream, alternative, and international press to critique the week's news coverage. And we’ve just launched our One Planet series, which explores the interconnected crises facing humanity and the planet we share.

KALW was the first FM station west of the Mississippi, one of the first NPR affiliates, and the first public broadcaster to bring BBC programming to the San Francisco Bay Area, the nation’s 5th largest media market.

WE’RE LOOKING FOR SOMEONE WHO:

*Is immersed in news and current affairs and has new ideas about facilitating dialogue and bringing listeners into conversations that matter.

*Has excellent writing, editing and fact-checking skills, as well as sound editorial judgment.

*Maintains high standards for all written materials, especially show and web copy.

*Can handle daily deadlines and the pressures of live radio.

*Works well independently, on a small team, and enjoys creative collaboration.

DUTIES & RESPONSIBILITIES

*Produce three shows per week: Schedule, pre-interview, and prepare guests for the broadcast; provide preparatory and research materials for the host; write script intro and questions, next day promos, and the show posting (description, headline, and links) for the website.

*Oversee the broadcast in-studio three days a week: Screen phone calls, direct engineers, and communicate with host.

*Generate and develop show ideas for weekly editorial meetings; record and distribute notes of these meetings.

*Track potential guests coming to town, order books, and reach out to publicists.

*Come up with creative ideas to promote the show and the Your Call podcast.

*Set up the studio for our guests and enable our Facebook live broadcast.

EXPERIENCE &KNOWLEDGE REQUIRED

*Three+ years radio experience in news and/or public affairs programming.

*News reporting experience preferred.

*Fundamentals of digital audio editing.

*Familiarity with social media.

START DATE

*January 2, 2018.

PAY & BENEFITS

*Independent contractor. Compensation commensurate with experience, in the market range for comparable positions in public radio.

WHAT WE NEED FROM YOU

*Resume, including your e-mail address.

*A short personal statement about what you’d bring to Your Call and KALW. What creative ideas do you have for reaching new audiences for Your Call?

*Three examples of your radio/audio work: Shows or podcasts you have hosted or produced, reporting, and/or promos you have scripted or produced. (Share as MP3, CD, or online link)

*Three examples of your writing. Can include radio scripts.

*Three professional references.

All application materials must be RECEIVED by close of business on Tuesday, October 31st.

Please submit all materials to:

ATTN: Matt Martin/General Manager

KALW-FM

500 Mansell Street

San Francisco, CA 94134

OR

matt@kalw.org

WOMEN & PEOPLE OF COLOR ARE STRONGLY ENCOURAGED TO APPLY.