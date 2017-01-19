Kamau Right Now: Live from Oakland's Laney College

On Thursday, January 19th at 7pm, Kamau Right Now! will broadcast live from the Odell Johnson Theater at Laney College in Oakland.

It's the night before Donald Trump's inauguration, and W. Kamau Bell's guests will include Pastor Mike McBride, comedian Zahra Noorbakhsh, and Ian Haney Lopez, author of Dog Whistle Politics. Plus, live music from Con Brio.

Tune in live at 7pm on KALW, or subscribe to the podcast to make sure you don't miss out on future episodes, and to hear the podcast-only "after-party".