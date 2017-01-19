Related Program: 
Kamau Right Now!

Kamau Right Now: Live from Oakland's Laney College

By 14 minutes ago
On Thursday, January 19th at 7pm, Kamau Right Now! will broadcast live from the Odell Johnson Theater at Laney College in Oakland.  

It's the night before Donald Trump's inauguration, and W. Kamau Bell's guests will include Pastor Mike McBride, comedian Zahra Noorbakhsh, and Ian Haney Lopez, author of Dog Whistle Politics.  Plus, live music from Con Brio.

Tune in live at 7pm on KALW, or subscribe to the podcast to make sure you don't miss out on future episodes, and to hear the podcast-only "after-party".

Tags: 
W. Kamau Bell
Inauguration
Ian Haney López
Pastor Mike McBride
zahra noorbakhsh
con brio
Laney College

Your Call: Dog Whistle Politics, the coded language of race-baiting

By & Laura Flynn Sep 15, 2016

 

On the September 15th edition of Your Call, Ian Haney López joins us to discuss his book Dog Whistle Politics: How Coded Racial Appeals Have Reinvented Racism and Wrecked the Middle Class.

Your Call: How are groups organizing to resist Donald Trump?

By Malihe Razazan & Helena Murphy Jan 3, 2017

We’ll begin a weeklong series discussing how a broad coalition of civil society and labor organizations are organizing against Donald Trump’s anti-democratic agenda.