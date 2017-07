The next broadcast of Kamau Right Now! will be live from The New Parish in downtown Oakland.

On Thursday, July 20th, Kamau will be joined by guests including Merrill Garbus (the force behind Tune-Yards), artist & activist Favianna Rodriguez, and Francesca Fiorentini, comedian and host of Newsbroke from AJ+. Plus, music by Naytronix.

Tune in to KALW at 7pm to hear the show live, and subscribe to the podcast to insure you never miss an episode!