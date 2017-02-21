Related Program: 
Kelly McEvers on the risks and rewards of reporting

If you listen to KALW before Crosscurrents, chances are you’ve heard our next interviewee co-hosting All Things Considered. Kelly McEvers has had a well-traveled career in journalism — she’s reported stories from Beirut to Baghdad, and won multiple awards for her coverage of the Syrian conflict.

KELLY MCEVERS: "In some ways, the people who are closest to you are he hardest to report on."

She’s not done reporting yet: these days, Kelly has been hosting and producing NPR’s investigative podcast Embedded, soon to launch it’s second season. KALW’s Ninna Gaensler-Debs spoke to her about her career as a radio journalist, and what it means to become truly ‘embedded’ in a community.

