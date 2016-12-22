Related Program: 
Open Air

Kung Pao Kosher Comedy ~ Gertrude Stein and a Companion ~ Mozart in The City ~ Cinderella

By Niels Swinkels 5 hours ago
Related Program: 
Open Air
  • Samantha Rose Williams plays the lead in the African-American Shakespeare Company’s production of ‘Cinderella’…
    Samantha Rose Williams plays the lead in the African-American Shakespeare Company’s production of ‘Cinderella’…

This week on Open Air, host David Latulippe talks with Sherri Young, Executive Director  of the African-American Shakespeare Company’s about the production of ‘Cinderella’ by AASC, opening on December 22nd at The Herbst Theatre in San Francisco. Joining them is Samantha Rose Williams, who plays the lead role. 

Also stopping by in the studio are actors Kathryn Wood and Elaine Jennings, who respectively play the roles of  Gertrude Stein and Alice B. Toklas in the Theatre Rhinoceros production of ‘Gertrude Stein and a Companion’, opening December 28 at the Eureka Theatre in San Francisco.

Cconductor Ben Simon and double bass player Michel Taddei share details about concerts by the San Francisco Chamber Orchestra titled ‘Mozart in the City’, on December 30, 31 and January 1.

Plus, a visit from New York based comedian Eddie Sarfaty, one of the Jewish comedians performing in the 24th annual ‘Kung Pao Kosher Comedy: Jewish Comedy on Christmas in a Chinese Restaurant’, this weekend at The New Asia Restaurant in San Francisco’s Chinatown. 

Open Air with host David Latulippe; heard live on Thursday, December 22 at 1pm. Listen now or anytime…

Tags: 
L. Peter Callender
African-American Shakespeare
Cinderella
Samantha Rose Williams
Kathryn Wood
Elaine Jennings
Gertrude Stein and a Companion
theatre rhinoceros
Eureka Theatre
San Francisco Chamber Orchestra
Mozart in the City
ben simon
Michel Taddei
Eddie Sarfaty
Kung Pao Kosher Comedy