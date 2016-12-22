Kung Pao Kosher Comedy ~ Gertrude Stein and a Companion ~ Mozart in The City ~ Cinderella

Open Air with host David Latulippe; 22 December 2016...

This week on Open Air, host David Latulippe talks with Sherri Young, Executive Director of the African-American Shakespeare Company’s about the production of ‘Cinderella’ by AASC, opening on December 22nd at The Herbst Theatre in San Francisco. Joining them is Samantha Rose Williams, who plays the lead role.

Also stopping by in the studio are actors Kathryn Wood and Elaine Jennings, who respectively play the roles of Gertrude Stein and Alice B. Toklas in the Theatre Rhinoceros production of ‘Gertrude Stein and a Companion’, opening December 28 at the Eureka Theatre in San Francisco.

Cconductor Ben Simon and double bass player Michel Taddei share details about concerts by the San Francisco Chamber Orchestra titled ‘Mozart in the City’, on December 30, 31 and January 1.

Plus, a visit from New York based comedian Eddie Sarfaty, one of the Jewish comedians performing in the 24th annual ‘Kung Pao Kosher Comedy: Jewish Comedy on Christmas in a Chinese Restaurant’, this weekend at The New Asia Restaurant in San Francisco’s Chinatown.

