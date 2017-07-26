Landlord/Tenant Laws/Disputes/Issues. Guests: Landlord/Tenant attorneys: Jessica Chylik and Sal Timpano. Questions for Jessica and Sal? Please call toll-free 866-798-8255. Also, this is our once-a-month Call-A-Lawyer Night. So, while Your Legal Rights broadcasts on 91.7 FM (online kalw.org) 7 'til 8pm PDT, attorneys are available off-the-air as well -- 800-525-9917, for private no-fee consultation on a variety of legal questions. Lastly, Thursday, July 27th: 1] Janet Frankel, Certified Specialist in Family Law, will take Family Law questions from 9-11 AM PDT, 415-362-9533; & 2] Leon Bayer, Certified Specialist in Bankruptcy Law, will take calls on Bankruptcy, 9am-Noon PDT, 800-477-3111 -- Ms Frankel's & Mr Bayer's no-obligation public service to KALW listeners.