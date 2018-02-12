The legacy of the Migratory Bird Treaty Act of 1918

On the next Your Call’s One Planet Series, we’ll celebrate the 100th anniversary of the Migratory Bird Treaty Act of 1918, which protects more than 1,000 bird species from being killed or harmed.

Last December, the Interior Department eliminated an Obama era policy to prosecute oil, gas, wind, and solar companies that accidentally kill birds. How are conservationists responding? What can bird lovers do keep the act in place? Join the conversation on the next Your Call, with Rose Aguilar, and you.

Guests:

Thomas Lovejoy, senior fellow at the United Nations Foundation, and professor of Environmental Science and Policy at George Mason University

David O’Neill, chief conservation officer at the National Audubon Society

