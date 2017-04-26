Employment Law -- The Legal Rights of California LGBT Employees Against Workplace Discrimination. Guests: Amy Whelan, Senior Staff Attorney at the National Center For Lesbian Rights; and Walter Stella, an attorney who represents Employers, and is a Member of the Labor & Employment Law Section of the State Bar of California. Questions for Chuck's guests? Please call toll-free 1-866-798-8255. Also, this is our once-a-month Call-A-Lawyer Night. So, while Your Legal Rights broadcasts on 91.7 FM (online kalw.org) 7 'til 8pm PDT, attorneys are available off-the-air as well -- 1-800-525-9917, for private no-fee consultation on a variety of legal questions. Lastly, Thursday, April 27, 9am-Noon PDT, Leon Bayer, Certified Specialist in Bankruptcy Law, will take calls on bankruptcy, Mr Bayer's no-obligation public service to KALW listeners: 1-800-477-3111.