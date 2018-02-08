Life in Puerto Rico months after Maria & media coverage of volatility in the stock market

On this week’s media roundtable, we’ll discuss media coverage of Puerto Rico and the role of private contractor on island. Five months after hurricane Irma, why are 400,000 people still without electricity?

Also this week, fluctuations in the stock market also grabbed international headlines. How are reporters covering the stock Market, and what it means for working people?

Guests:

Julio Ricardo Varela, digital media director for Futuro Media

David Dayen, contributor to The Intercept, and the author of Chain of Title,” about three ordinary Americans who uncover Wall Street’s foreclosure fraud

Zach Carter, HuffPost's Senior Political Economy Reporter based in Washington DC

Web Resources:

Latino USA: Puerto Rican Journalists Sue Demographic Registry Over Hurricane María Death Statistics

The Intercept: SENATE REPUBLICANS KEPT PROVISION TO FIGHT HIGH DRUG PRICES OUT OF SPENDING BILL, DEMOCRATS SAY

Huffington Post: Everything You Should Know About The Stock Market