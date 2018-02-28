Liss Fain Dance ~ Wax Poet(s) - ‘Swivel:Hinge:Return’ ~ Patricia Racette & BARS ~ Robinson reviews

This week on Open Air, KALW’s radio magazine for the Bay Area Performing Arts, host David Latulippe talks with Liss Fain, artistic director of San Francisco based dance company Liss Fain Dance, about the premiere of ‘I Don’t Know and I Never Will’, an evening-length immersive performance installation, based on the verbatim text of letters from a college boyfriend.

The letters are read out loud by an actor (Val Sinckler) and are set to a commissioned score by Oakland-based percussionist Jordan Glenn, performed live on stage. ‘I Don’t Know and Never Will’ runs Thursday through Sunday, March 1-3 at ODC Theater (3153 17th Street) in San Francisco.

From Oakland based arts and performance collective Wax Poet(s), we meet with artistic director Heather Stockton and executive director Garth Grimball, to discuss the world premiere of ‘Swivel:Hinge:Return’. Choreographed by Heather Stockton and featuring original live music by Shanna Sordahl and the techno duo KYN, ‘Swivel:Hinge:Return’ investigates the impact on the body of the 24-hour news cycle, “breaking developments” and the constant barrage of alerts, tweets, likes, and calls to action from smart phones, social media and the mainstream media. Performances are Thursday through Saturday, March 1-3 at CounterPulse (80 Turk Street) in San Francisco.

Conductor Dawn Harms and soprano Patricia Racette share details about the tenth anniversary concert by the Bay Area Rainbow Symphony, on Saturday March 3 at Herbst Theatre (401 Van Ness Avenue) in San Francisco. On the program Mahler’s Symphony No. 1, highlights from Jerome Kern’s musical ‘Show Boat’, and a medley of songs by Edith Piaf.

Plus, Open Air’s regular contributor and critic at large, Peter Robinson, reviews the performances of ‘Lucia Berlin: Stories’ by Word for Word (ongoing through March 11 at Z Below), as well as two original series on Netflix: ‘Babylon Berlin’ and ‘Godless’.

Open Air with host David Latulippe; heard live on Thursday, March 1 at 1pm. Listen now or anytime…