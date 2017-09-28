Live on Bluegrass Signal: Wendy Burch Steel & Redwood

Live in the KALW Studio: Wendy Burch Steel & Redwood (Butch Waller, Glenn Dauphin, Allegra Thompson) perform the title track from their forthcoming album Ambrosia, plus other new originals, songs from Wendy’s first album Beau Fleuve and a few well-chosen covers. In addition, selections from studio recordings featuring Redwood band members playing with High Country, Sidesaddle & Co., Thompsonia, The Drifter Sisters, and Butch’s solo releases. On Bluegrass Signal. Saturday, September 30th at 6:30pm.