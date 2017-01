Today we have a rare opportunity to hear from the men in the San Quentin Wednesday Night Creative Writing Class, in a live storytelling event inside the prison's education center.

"I write for the survivors, for the survivors of all our crimes."

This piece was adapted from an episode of the podcast Life of the Law. The event was a co-production of the creative writing program Brothers in Pen at San Quentin State Prison and Life of the Law, which is produced by Nancy Mullane.