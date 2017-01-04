Local disability rights lawyer offers alternative to lawsuits

Disability rights lawyer Lainey Feingold is known for negotiating landmark accessibility agreements. She pioneered a dispute resolution method called “Structured Negotiations.” Instead of suing companies to be more accessible to the disabled, she talks to them, builds relationships, and brings her disabled clients to the negotiating table.

FEINGOLD: Disabled people are often the people who know best what they need. When you stick yourself into a lawsuit, a plaintiff doesn't always have a voice in the solution.

Feingold is the author of Structured Negotiation: A Winning Alternative to Lawsuits.