Local government and federal forces clash over immigration

Elected officials throughout the state have made it clear that they do not agree with federal immigration policy.

To learn more about how state and local rights can affect federal action, we contacted Deep Gulasekaram. He's a professor at Santa Clara University specializing in immigration and constitutional law. KALW’s Ben Trefny asked him what he thinks of a year’s worth of Trump Administration’s policies and statements about undocumented immigration.

"California can't stop massive ICE raids through policy, but what it can do is ... make it much more difficult for the federal government to engage in that kind of enforcement."

