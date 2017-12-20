Longtime correspodent Steven Short reflects on his time in the newsroom

Long before California legalized adult-use marijuana, KALW had a cannabis correspondent. It’s Steven Short. And he’s actually the longest-standing contributor to the KALW news department.

Steven has played a big role around here. He publishes the Cannabis News Roundup on our website every Friday. He curates the local music on Crosscurrents every day. And he’s made dozens of stories about issues from the science of marijuana-based edibles, to same-sex marriage, to his series called The Source, exploring the origin of names in the San Francisco Bay Area — from Vallejo, to Larkspur, to Dogtown.

KALW’s Hana Baba sat down with Steven to talk about his work at the station.