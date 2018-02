Looking at Education with Carol Kocivar February 27, 2018

A NEW WAY TO TEACH HISTORY? Brent Stephens joins Carol to tal

k about how instruction is shifting to help students gain skills to ask questions, do their own research, and draw and defend their conclusions. As Chief Academic Officer for SFUSD, Brent Stephens leads the division of Curriculum & Instruction for the district, working in partnership with schools and other departments to support great learning and teaching.