Looking at Education with Carol Kocivar Jan 24, 2017

Eric Rice, Director of College & Career Pathways in the San Francisco Unified School District, joins Carol to share a new way of learning in high schools. Courses stress hands-on, project-based lea

rning to provide a more authentic, real-world educational and work-based learning experience for students.

According to the California Center for College and Career, "Pathways that link learning with student interests and career preparation lead to higher graduation rates, increased college enrollments and higher earning potential."

Find out more: http://www.safusd.edu/en/graduation-college-and-career/prepa ring-for-a-career/career-academies/academies-and-pathways.