Looking At Education with Carol Kocivar 1/09/2018

Mary Jue, Credentialed School Nurse, joins Carol to discuss how SFUSD uses emergency epinephrine auto-injectors to help students who suffer a severe allergic life threatening reaction. Reactions can occur within seconds or minutes of encountering an allergic trigger, such as an insect sting, food allergy, drug reaction (e.g. antibiotics, aspi

rin and non-steroidal inflammatory drugs), and exercise.