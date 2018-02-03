Making Space Food With Space Poop

Humans have wanted to go to Mars for a long time. NASA says it wants to send people there by the 2030s, while private companies like SpaceX have proposed building colonies on the Red Planet.

There are, of course, a lot of kinks that have to be worked out for us to get there. One of them is living in an enclosed space with a few other people for months on end.

Another is the human need for food. Packing all the food and water for a Mars mission would take up a lot of room and would use lots of fuel. Trying to grow food would use up a lot of energy.

Now, scientists at Penn State think they've found a way for astronauts to create food with help from their own human waste.

Lisa Steinberg, a former postdoctoral astrobiology researcher at the school who now works as a science lab supervisor at Delaware County Community College, told NPR's Scott Simon about how the multistep process works.

"We collect the solid and liquid waste from the astronaut and we put it into a reactor where we have a mixed group of bacteria that break that waste down," she says. "And from that they produce methane, which is a gas. And then that methane can be fed to a second type of bacteria — that it grows up and then the cells themselves have a lot of protein, have a lot of fat."

Penn State News described the model they built:



"They created an enclosed, cylindrical system, four feet long by four inches in diameter, in which select microbes came into contact with the waste. The microbes broke down waste using anaerobic digestion, a process similar to the way humans digest food."



The process can grow a bacterium called Methylococcus capsulatus. It's already in use today as an animal feed.

In the case of the Penn State researchers, their end product looks like a type of "microbial goo," as Steinberg's co-author Christopher House describes it. He told Penn State News that it's similar to the Vegemite or Marmite spreads that people put on toast. The goo has a lot of protein and a lot of fat in it.

The substance "can serve as a supplement to the diet of the astronauts and the life support system," Steinberg says.

It's not quite operational yet.

"To put it in a life support system you would definitely need to have a lot of safety precautions in place," she says. "Astronaut protection would be first and foremost. You would need to make sure that there's no potential of pathogens from the waste getting into the food source."

The researchers didn't actually taste it, Steinberg says. She says people who have tasted the stuff in the past "described it as somewhat bland."

Steinberg has a solution for the good of the astronauts' taste buds, however.

"I recommended just bringing some Sriracha on board," she says, "and that'll make anything taste good."



SCOTT SIMON, HOST:

Most people familiar with face-swapping know it as a harmless, fun feature on social media apps. An algorithm captures a person's face and places it on somebody else's head. The result is rarely seamless, and often it's pretty funny.

But face-swapping has recently been used to superimpose the faces of celebrities into pornographic films. This isn't just alarming for actors and actresses who appear to perform in movies they never made. Because the technology is more advanced and accessible, not-so-famous faces are worried where they might show up online. Is face-swapping a dark sign for online identities?

Samantha Cole is an editor at Motherboard and has been covering this. Thanks very much for being with us.

SAMANTHA COLE: Sure. Thanks for having me.

SIMON: You've seen one of these, right?

COLE: Yes. I've seen probably dozens, if not a hundred, of them by now.

SIMON: Well, you tracked down and interviewed a Reddit user who goes by the name of Deepfakes who, I guess, has created three adult films with celebrity faces, yes?

COLE: He's created probably a lot more than that, to be honest. He was the person who first posted one of these on Reddit, and his name has become the name for this form of video - these fake porn videos.

SIMON: How does it work?

COLE: So basically, it's generated using a machine-learning algorithm. So someone takes a dataset of a lot of people's - or one person's face and a lot of pictures of that person's face, and then a video that they want to put it on. And they run a machine-learning algorithm, train it on these two images. And after a few hours, it gives you the result, which is these very realistic fake porn videos.

SIMON: So hypothetically, could you take somebody's photos or videos off their social media feeds and put them into adult films?

COLE: So yes. Hypothetically, it's definitely possible if you have enough images of someone. It's not something that we've seen happen yet. But as quickly as this technology is moving, it's definitely possible.

SIMON: Is it legal? Or does anyone care?

COLE: (Laughter) I think both sides care quite a bit - the people making them and the people who are the targets of them. The legality is honestly in a very gray area. It's all very hazy right now. We're not really sure what to make of it. Celebrities could sue for misappropriation of their images, like when you use a celebrity's face for an ad without their permission - things like that. But the average person has little recourse, honestly. Revenge porn laws don't include the right kind of language to cover this situation because it's a mashup of two things.

SIMON: Yeah. Revenge porn is when someone takes a...

COLE: Right.

SIMON: ...Intimate film of someone, and they don't have their permission.

COLE: Exactly. Yeah. So this is not quite that. And that's creating a lot of problems legally and a lot of questions of how we're going to handle this.

SIMON: I have to tell you my biggest worry as a citizen is not porn but that somebody might put somebody's face - let's say - at a crime scene or in some other - you know, at a rally that you never attended or something like that.

COLE: That's definitely possible, and that's something that we're thinking about. It's splashy right now because it is porn. And celebrities and porn performers are two groups of people that have lots of images of themselves publicly out there, so they're easy targets for this. But so are politicians, you know, anyone who's on TV or on the Internet, showing their face quite a bit.

SIMON: And what about regular citizens who just have a lot of pictures and videos on social media sites? Could they be victimized, too?

COLE: I mean, it's theoretically definitely possible. You would need hundreds of pictures of someone. It's worth taking a look at your privacy settings and thinking about how you use the Internet and whether or not you're sharing your face in all these private forums.

But then again, that puts a lot of pressure on users to - for them to kind of self-regulate over platforms. And those are the ones that really need to be accountable for taking care of the people who are using these platforms and kind of regulating how people are using them and hoping that they're not for harm.

SIMON: I mean, if the solution is just don't put pictures or videos on social media platforms, that also kind of destroys the utility of social media platforms, doesn't it?

COLE: Sure. And that's definitely not - that's not what I'm saying. I'm not saying don't put pictures of yourself out there. That's an extreme solution to this. The better solution would be to have more stringent laws around revenge porn, ownership of our own images, more responsive platforms who act quickly and serve their users better.

Yeah. It's - right now, it's just easier to say think twice about your privacy settings because that's all we can do. That's all we have control of right now.

SIMON: Samantha Cole at Motherboard, thanks so much for being with us.

