Media Roundtable Kudos

Rose Aguilar and her guests, Michael Doyle, a reporter in the DC bureau of McClatchy Newspapers, Farnaz Fassihi, senior writer at the Wall Street Journal and Jodi Jacobson, editor in chief of Rewire, discuss journalism that stood out this week.

The Washington Post: 'Why even let 'em in?' Understanding Bannon's worldview and the policies that follow.

The New York Times: Trump Pushes Dark View of Islam to Centre of U.S. Policy-Making

Reuters: Trump to focus counter-extremism program solely on Islam