Media Roundtable: Thomas Frank on the US economy and politics & the Brexit crisis

On this edition of Your Call’s media roundtable, we’ll have a conversation with journalist Thomas Frank about his new book Rendezvous with Oblivion: Reports from a Sinking Society.

We’ll discuss coverage of the state of US economy, the Supreme Court, and the upcoming midterm elections. We’ll also talk about the Brexit crisis in the UK and the anti-Trump mass protests in London. Join the next Your Call, with Rose Aguilar, and you.

Guests:

Rachel Shabi, contributing writer to The Guardian, and the author of Not the Enemy, Israel's Jews from Arab Lands

Thomas Frank, journalist, political analyst and the author of Rendezvous with Oblivion: Reports from a Sinking Society and he joins me in studio

