Media Roundtable: Thomas Frank on the US economy and politics & the Brexit crisis

On this edition of Your Call’s media roundtable, we’ll have a conversation with journalist Thomas Frank about his new book Rendezvous with Oblivion: Reports from a Sinking Society.
We’ll discuss coverage of the state of US economy, the Supreme Court, and the upcoming midterm elections. We’ll also talk about the Brexit crisis in the UK and the anti-Trump mass protests in London. Join the next Your Call, with Rose Aguilar, and you.
Guests:
Rachel Shabi, contributing writer to The Guardian, and the author of Not the Enemy, Israel's Jews from Arab Lands
Thomas Frank, journalist, political analyst and the author of Rendezvous with Oblivion: Reports from a Sinking Society and he joins me in studio
Web Resources:
The Guardian: Labour’s democratic review is no stitch-up. It’s a grassroots turbo-boost
The Guardian: It’s not wage rises that are a problem for the economy – it’s the lack of them
New York Magazine: The Brexit Crisis Finally Engulfs the Party That Started It