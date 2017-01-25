Midori in Marin ~ Mads Tolling ~ ‘A Thousand Splendid Suns’ ~ SF Wind Ensemble ~ ‘Carnival’

This week on Open Air, host David Latulippe talks with conductor Alasdair Neale and composer Mason Bates, about this coming weekend’s concerts by the Marin Symphony featuring Bates’ ‘Devils Radio’, and violinist Midori playing Benjamin Britten’s Violin Concerto.

Also, a conversation with violinist and composer Mads Tolling, about the presentation of a new cd of his quartet during a concert featuring vocalist Kenny Washington, this coming Sunday at Yoshi’s in Oakland.

San Francisco Wind Ensemble’s board member and percussionist Ryan Blauvelt stops by to bring us up to speed about the SFWE’s upcoming concert, this Saturday evening at Aragon High School in San Mateo, with guest conductor John Carnahan leading a program that includes music by Percy Grainger, Arnold Schoenberg, Felix Mendelssohhn, Aaron Perrine and Viet Cuong.

Irish-Indian playwright Ursula Rani Sarma shares details about her theatrical adaptation of Khaled Hosseini’s international best-selling novel, ‘A Thousand Splendid Suns’, opening at A.C.T.’s Geary Theater on February 1.

And we hear about the upcoming production by SFArtsEd of the musical ‘Carnival’, featuring 44 young performers, ages 9 to 14, from director Danny Duncan and Artistic Director Emily Keeler. ‘Carnival’ opens at the Eureka Theatre in San Francisco on February 4.

Open Air with host David Latulippe. Heard live on Thursday January 26, at 1pm…