Minds Over Matter - Sunday 12/24/17

By Kevin Vance 11 hours ago

Tonight's show, Dana gives the rest of the panel the night off, and plays for us some great music from records and movies from the 1930s, '40s, and '50s.

Tags: 
Minds over Matter
dana rodriguez

Related Content

Minds Over Matter - 6/11/17

By Jun 11, 2017

Moderator Dana Rodriguez is joined by professor emeritus Lorrie Fischer and technical editor Kira Pace.

Minds Over Matter ~ 7/10/16

By Kevin Vance Jul 12, 2016

Tonight's panel includes Dana Rodriguez, Gerry Nachman, and Pauline Tajchman.

Minds Over Matter January 17, 2016

By Kevin Vance Jan 17, 2016

On tonight's panel will be Dana Rodriguez, Gerry Nachman, and Leah Garchik.

Minds Over Matter ~ 12/20/15

By Dec 21, 2015

Due to technical delays around KALW's move to temporary quarters, no panelists or calls tonight.  Moderator Dana Rodriguez instead shared some of his favorite recordings. 