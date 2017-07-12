Mission and Laws of the DHS and FEMA

The Mission and Laws of the Department of Homeland Security -- the Prevention of and Responding to Terrorism and Hate Crimes, and the Responding to Natural Disasters by the Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA). Guests: Martin Alperen, attorney, and author of FOUNDATIONS OF HOMELAND SECURITY: LAW AND POLICY and Certified Specialists in Criminal Law -- Jeffrey Hayden, the Chair of the California Board of Legal Specialization (CBLS), and Michael Berg, a Member of the Board of the CBLS. Questions for Chuck's guests? Please call toll-free 1-866-798-8255.