Monday May 1, 2017

Today is...

Couple Appreciation Day

CSS Reboot Day

Executive Coaching Day

Frequent Flyer Day

Global Love Day

International Workers' Day

Keep Kids Alive Drive 25 Day

Law Day

Lei Day

Loyalty Day

May Day

Melanoma Monday

Mother Goose Day

National Chocolate Parfait Day

National Purebred Dog Day

New Homeowners Day

Phone in Sick Day, Also known as Call in Sick Day

Save the Rhino Day, Also known as Save the Rhinoceros Day

School Principals' Day

Silver Star Service Banner Day

Today is also...

Armed Forces Day (Mauritania)

Constitution Day (Argentina, Latvia), Marshall Islands)

Commemoration of the states of Maharashtra and Gujarat following the foundation of Samyukta Maharashtra Samiti (India):

Gujarat Day

Maharashtra Day

International Sunflower Guerrilla Gardening Day

Lei Day (Hawaii)

International Workers' Day or Labour Day (International), and its related observances:

May Day (beginning of Summer) observances in the Northern hemisphere (see April 30):

Beltane (Ireland, Scotland, Isle of Man, Celtic neopagans and Wiccans in the Northern hemisphere)

Calan Mai (Wales)

Samhain (Celtic neopagans and Wiccans in the Southern Hemisphere)

If today is your birthday, Happy Birthday To You! You share your birthday with...

1852 – Calamity Jane, American frontierswoman and professional scout (d. 1903)

1857 – Theo van Gogh, Dutch art dealer (d. 1891)

1864 – Anna Jarvis, American founder of Mother's Day (d. 1948)

1896 – Mark W. Clark, American general (d. 1984)

1907 – Kate Smith, American singer and actress (d. 1986)

1910 – Raya Dunayevskaya, Ukrainian-American philosopher and activist (d. 1987)

1918 – Jack Paar, American comedian, author and talk show host (d. 2004)

1919 – Lewis Hill, American broadcaster, co-founded Pacifica Radio (d. 1957)

1923 – Joseph Heller, American novelist, short story writer, and playwright (d. 1999)

1924 – Terry Southern, American novelist, essayist, and screenwriter (d. 1995)

1934 – Cuauhtémoc Cárdenas, Mexican politician

1934 – Shirley Horn, American singer and pianist (d. 2005)

1936 – Jerry Mander, American author and activist

1939 – Judy Collins, American singer-songwriter and guitarist

1939 – Max Robinson, American journalist and academic (d. 1988)

1945 – Rita Coolidge, American singer-songwriter

On this day in history….

1328 – Wars of Scottish Independence end: By the Treaty of Edinburgh–Northampton the Kingdom of England recognises the Kingdom of Scotland as an independent state.

1786 – In Vienna, Austria, Mozart's opera The Marriage of Figaro is performed for the first time.

1840 – The Penny Black, the first official adhesive postage stamp, is issued in the United Kingdom.

1869 – The Folies Bergère opens in Paris.

1884 – Proclamation of the demand for eight-hour workday in the United States.

1884 – Moses Fleetwood Walker becomes the first black person to play in a professional baseball game in the United States.

1886 – Rallies are held throughout the United States demanding the eight-hour work day, culminating in the Haymarket affair in Chicago, in commemoration of which May 1 is celebrated as International Workers' Day in many countries.

1900 – The Scofield Mine disaster kills over 200 men in Scofield, Utah in what is to date the fifth-worst mining accident in United States history.

1930 – The dwarf planet Pluto is officially named.

1931 – The Empire State Building is dedicated in New York City.

1933 – The Catholic Worker begins publishing

1948 – The Democratic People's Republic of Korea (North Korea) is established, with Kim Il-sung as leader.

1950 – Guam is organized as a United States commonwealth.

1956 – The polio vaccine developed by Jonas Salk is made available to the public.

1960 – Cold War: U-2 incident: Francis Gary Powers, in a Lockheed U-2 spyplane, is shot down over the Soviet Union, sparking a diplomatic crisis.

1967 – Elvis Presley and Priscilla Beaulieu are married in Las Vegas.

1970 – Protests erupt following the announcement by Richard Nixon that American and South Vietnamese forces would attack Vietnamese communists in a Cambodian Campaign.

1983 – The Sydney Entertainment Centre is opened.

1989 – Disney-MGM Studios opens at Walt Disney World near Orlando, Florida, United States.

1999 – The body of British climber George Mallory is found on Mount Everest, 75 years after his disappearance in 1924.

1999 – SpongeBob SquarePants premieres on Nickelodeon after the 1999 Kids' Choice Awards.

2003 – Invasion of Iraq: In what becomes known as the "Mission Accomplished" speech, on board the USS Abraham Lincoln (off the coast of California), U.S. President George W. Bush declares that "major combat operations in Iraq have ended".

2004 – Cyprus, Czech Republic, Estonia, Hungary, Latvia, Lithuania, Malta, Poland, Slovakia, and Slovenia join the European Union, celebrated at the residence of the Irish President in Dublin.

2009 – Same-sex marriage is legalized in Sweden.