More ‘Glorious Violin’@ Menlo ~ La Cage aux Folles ~ West Edge Opera ~ The Golden Shore

This week on Open Air, guest host Peter Robinson talks with violinist Paul Huang, one of the artists who is participating in the fifteenth anniversary season of the Music@Menlo Festival and Institute, with as its theme ‘The Glorious Violin’, ongoing through August 5.

Also, a conversation with actor John Treacy Egan, who plays the role of Albin/Zaza in the musical ‘La Cage aux Folles’, running through September 16 at SF Playhouse.

From West Edge Opera, general director Mark Streshinsky stops by to discuss the company’s upcoming season, which runs August 5-20 at Pacific Pipe in Oakland, and which includes productions of ‘Hamlet’ (composer: Ambroise Thomas), ‘The Chastity Tree’ (Vicente Martín y Soler) and ‘Frankenstein’ (Libby Larsen). Soprano Christine Brandes, who performs the role of Cupid in ‘The Chastity Tree’ will also be joining the conversation.

Plus, we have a conversation with American journalist and environmental activist David Helvarg about his book ‘The Golden Shore - California's Love Affair with the Sea’.

Open Air with guest host Peter Robinson; heard live on Thursday, July 27 2017 at 1pm. Listen now or anytime…