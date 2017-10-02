New program schedule debuts this week

KALW is making some significant schedule changes for the fall. See all the changes below and find an up-to-date printable program grid here. You can also hear GM Matt Martin talk about the changes on his most recent Manager's Report to the Listeners.
- 1A with Joshua Johnson will replace On Point, Monday through Friday at 11am.
- Inflection Point will move to Wednesday at 5:30pm, in a new half-hour edition.
- Fresh Air will return to 6pm, Monday through Thursday, and the CBC's As It Happens will return to 8pm, Monday through Thursday. There will no longer be an 8pm rebroadcast of Your Call.
- An updated Sunday morning line-up will include On Being with Krista Tippett at 7am, Hidden Brain with Shankar Vedantam at 8am, To the Best of Our Knowledge at 9am, and Philosophy Talk at 11am.
- Beginning in November, Work with Marty Nemko will be at a new time: Thursdays at 7pm.
- The BBC's Newshour Extra will join the schedule Fridays at 2pm.
- An expanded radio edition of 99% Invisible will now air Fridays at 6:51am & 8:51am.