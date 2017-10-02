New program schedule debuts this week

  • Krista Tippett, host of On Being
KALW is making some significant schedule changes for the fall.  See all the changes below and find an up-to-date printable program grid here.  You can also hear GM Matt Martin talk about the changes on his most recent Manager's Report to the Listeners.