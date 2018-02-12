A new state law requires human-trafficking education for students and teachers

As many as 100,000 children are sexually trafficked in the United States every year. The average age of these trafficking victims is between 11 and 14.

California — and the Bay Area in particular — are hubs for selling kids for sex.

According to the Alameda County District Attorney’s Office, Oakland is a “thriving underage sex market” and the epicenter of a trafficking triangle between San Francisco and Contra Costa counties.

A new state law now steps up efforts to prevent human trafficking for sex and labor. It increases requirements to educate students and teachers about how to spot the signs, how to stay safe, and where to get help.

Here to tell us about it is KALW’s education reporter, Lee Romney.

Resources:

The PROTECT curriculum

Word on The Street curriculum

Statewide resources for victims seeking help