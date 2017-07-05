News From Fukushima ~ Vignettes on Love ~ Movie Reviews - Degas at the Legion of Honor

This week on Open Air, host David Latulippe talks with award-winning journalist, poet, songwriter, filmmaker and author Yuri Kageyama, about her project ‘News from Fukushima: Meditation on an Under-Reported Catastrophe by a Poet’, in which she combines poetry, dance, theater, music and film, to remind us of the human stories behind the worst nuclear disaster since Chernobyl, now six years ago. ‘News from Fukushima’ runs this weekend at Z Space in San Francisco.

Also stopping by are playwright David Steele, plus actors Heather Gordon and Kunal Prasad, to share details about the World Premiere of ‘Vignettes on Love’, a collaboration of playwright incubator PlayGround and music festival promotor Noise Pop, which runs through July 30 at Potrero Stage (formerly Thick House), 1695 18th Street in San Francisco. ‘Vignettes on Love’ examines the intersecting lives of six San Franciscans as they struggle with love, betrayal, and their own self-destructive tendencies.

Plus, regular contributor and critic at large Peter Robinson offers reviews of the movies ‘Letters From Baghdad’ and ‘Beatriz at Dinner’ (in theaters around the Bay Area); and he discusses the exhibit ‘Degas, Impressionism, and the Paris Millinery Trade’, which can be seen at the Palace of the Legion of Honor in San Francisco, through September 24.

Open Air with host David Latulippe; heard live on Thursday, July 6 at 1pm. Listen now or anytime…