Next on City Visions: Assessing the Mental Health of Donald Trump and the Country that Elected Him

On the next City Visions host Joseph Pace and his distinguished guests assess the mental health of Donald Trump and the country that elected him. Is he crazy or crazy like a fox? Does his narcissism reflect the narcissism of American culture? And does his volatility pose a real danger to the American public? If so, what can we do about it? Join the conversation Monday night at 7 pm.

Guests:

Dee Mosbacher, MD, PhD, psychiatrist, Academy Award-nominated documentary filmmaker, and contributor to The Dangerous Case of Donald Trump: 27 Psychiatrists and Mental Health Experts Assess a President.

Thomas Singer, MD, psychiatrist, Jungian psychoanalyst, and contributor to The Dangerous Case of Donald Trump: 27 Psychiatrists and Mental Health Experts Assess a President.

Produced by: Anne Harper