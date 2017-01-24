Related Program: 
Next on City Visions: Citizen Science in Action

By City Visions 12 minutes ago
With rates of extinction accelerating, ordinary people are taking part in extraordinary scientific efforts. Join Joseph Pace as he interviews Mary Ellen Hannibal about her latest book, Citizen Scientist: Searching for Heroes and Hope in an Age of Extinction. Learn about citizen science projects going on in your neck of the woods - no science degree required. Join the conversation this Monday, 7 to 8 pm, here on local public radio KALW 91.7.

