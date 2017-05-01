Next on City Visions: May Day update on the Bay Area labor movement

May 1, 2017: A 40-hour work week and paid sick leave are benefits that many in today’s workforce expect - and take for granted. Organized labor is to thank for these and other hard-won protections, yet today only 1 in 10 American workers are unionized.

Join host Joseph Pace tonight - on May Day - as he speaks with local labor leaders and organizers about the current state of the labor movement in the Bay Area and California. What are the priorities and opportunities for labor’s future?

Tonight's guests:

Nato Green https://bayresistance.org/

Lamoin Werlein Jaen, Director of the Leadership Development Program at Berkeley’s Center for Labor Research and Education http://laborcenter.berkeley.edu/

Steve Smith, Communications Director for the California Labor Federation http://calaborfed.org/