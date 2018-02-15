North Korea at the winter Olympics & Trump's proposed food stamp cuts

On this week’s weekly media roundtable, we’ll discuss media coverage of North Korea's participation in the Winter Olympics in South Korea. In the opening ceremony, athletes from both countries wore the same uniform and carried a unified flag.

We’ll also talk about the sections of the White House budget that calls for cuts in food stamps and replaces monthly benefits with a cardboard box of nonperishable goods. In the US, 42 million people use food stamps.

Guests:

Suki Kim, investigative journalist, and the New York Times bestselling author of Without You, There Is No Us: Undercover Among the Sons of North Korea's Elite

Arthur Delaney, senior reporter with the Huffington Post

Web Resources:



The NY Times: North Korea’s Lipstick Diplomacy

Huffington Post: Trump Administration Seems To Be Winging It On Food Stamp Replacement Boxes