Oakland coal ban heads to federal trial

By 6 hours ago
  • A tanker leaves the Port of Oakland at sunset. Developer Phil Tagami wants to ship coal out of a new export terminal.
A long legal battle over shipping coal out of the new Oakland export terminal is headed to trial.

Developer Phil Tagami is suing the city of Oakland over its 2016 ban on exporting coal. Many residents and Oakland city council members want to keep the ban in place. Yesterday, in a hearing that lasted all day, a federal judge listened to arguments from both sides and ruled to move the case to a trial. KALW’s environment reporter Angela Johnston was there, she joins News Director Ben Trefny in studio to share the details.

