Oakland Symphony Conductor Michael Morgan: Sights & Sounds

Sights & Sounds is your guide to the Bay Area arts scene. This week, Michael Morgan, conductor and music director of the Oakland Symphony, tells KALW's Jen Chien about three amazing arts events you shouldn't miss.

Morgan, who will be celebrating his 60th birthday at the opening of the Oakland Symphony's 2017-2018 season on Friday, October 20, has a full slate of musical performance, theater, and a stop at the museum in store for you.

The Bay Area Rainbow Symphony is opening their 2017-2018 season with a performance at the San Francisco Conservatory of Music on Saturday, October 14. BARS is dedicated to creating a supportive and inclusive community for LGBTQ musicians and composers. This Saturday they’ll be playing pieces by Samuel Barber, Johannes Brahms, Carlisle Floyd, and Amy Beach.

MORGAN: "I love things that really reflect the community they're in, and BARS is absolutely a reflection of San Francisco and the Bay Area, and you get a wonderful concert experience."

"Ain't Too Proud: The Life And Times of the Temptations" is playing at Berkeley Rep until November 5 in a newly extended run. This is a musical about the Temptations' rise to fame starting in Detroit with Motown Records and Berry Gordy, and highlights their popularity during the civil rights movement of the '50s and '60s.

MORGAN: "I've heard nothing but great things about it! And right now there's little other than standing room if you want to go see it. It has just been a tremendous hit."

The Museum of the African Diaspora showcases the art, history, and richness of diaspora culture. Right now they have a photo exhibit about Carnival in the Caribbean and in San Francisco, and an exhibit by sculptor Ebitenyefa Baralaye.

