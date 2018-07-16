One Planet: Heatwaves and climate change

In recent weeks, 80 million Americans have been placed under heat warnings, and the extreme heat in the US and across the world has claimed dozens of lives. On the next Your Call’s One Planet Series, we will discuss the connection between the ongoing heat waves and climate change.

How is our experience with extreme weather shaping our views on global warming.?

Guests:

Noah Diffenbaugh, Kara J Foundation professor of Earth System Science at Stanford University

Daniel Swain, atmospheric scientist at the University of California, Los Angeles

Martin Hoerling, meteorologist in NOAA's Earth System Research Laboratory in Boulder, Colorado

Web Resources:

California Weather Blog

NOAA: Influence of global warming on U.S. heat waves may be felt first in the West and Great Lakes regions

Stanford News: Risk of extreme weather events higher if Paris Agreement goals aren’t met, Stanford researchers find

Mashable: Climate change played a major role in extreme 2016 Arctic heat wave

USA Today: Climate expert says Yosemite Fire could become major threat to national park

The NY Times: California Is Preparing for Extreme Weather. It’s Time to Plant Some Trees.