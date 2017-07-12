Open Air Festival Edition: Valley of the Moon Music ~ Bay Area Playwrights ~ Music@ Menlo

This week on Open Air, guest host Judith Seeger talks with cellist Tanya Tomkins and pianist Eric Zivian about the upcoming Valley of the Moon Music Festival, of which they are co-founders, and artistic and music directors, respectively. Also joining in the studio is clarinetist Eric Hoeprich - and there will be live music!

The Valley of the Moon Music Festival opens this weekend at the Hanna Boys Center in Sonoma and runs through July 30. With six concerts over three consecutive weekends, the festival celebrates composer Robert Schumann (1810-1856), his music, and his influence on the musical world around him.

Also stopping by are Amy Mueller, to discuss the 40th Annual Bay Area Playwrights Festival of which she is artistic director; and she brings with her playwright Nilan Johnson and stage director Desdemona Chiang to talk about Nilan’s play ‘Endangered Species’, which is part of the 40th Anniversary Bay Area Playwrights Festival, through July 23, at Custom Made Theatre, 533 Sutter Street in the heart of San Francisco’s Theater District.

Plus, pianist Gloria Chien stops by to share details about this year’s Chamber Music Festival and Institute Music @ Menlo, which opens this weekend and runs through August 5. Theme of this 15th anniversary edition of Music @ Menlo is ‘The Glorious Violin’. Chien will play piano and harpsichord and perform in five different concerts between July 15 and 24.

Open Air with guest host Judith Seeger; heard live on Thursday, July 13, 2017. Listen now or anytime…