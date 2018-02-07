Paul Flores opens the door for empathy in his docutheater plays

San Francisco-based writer and performer Paul S. Flores began his artistic life as a spoken word artist and teacher. He was one of the founding staff members of nationally recognized youth poetry organization Youth Speaks.

But over the years his career has taken a turn toward theater, especially a kind of theater that draws its stories from real life and the words of real people.

Paul came in to talk with KALW’s Jen Chien about where his work comes from, and how he makes it.

"I think theater makes us so much more human. And at the same time, we learn. Good theater should teach you about something you didn't know, or ask you to look inside and consider the possibilities."

Paul Flores will be performing his poetry Saturday, February 10, at the Paseo Artístico on 24th Street, in San Francisco’s Calle 24 Latino Cultural District. His newest play, Pilgrim Street, will open this fall at Z Space Theater.