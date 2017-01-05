Philosophy Talk: 2016 – The Examined Year

By Devon Strolovitch 1 hour ago

John and Ken present their annual look back at the ideas and events of the past year that have challenged our assumptions and made us think about things in new ways.


The annus horrbilis that was 2016 is over. But what ideas and events took shape over the past year that challenged our assumptions and made us think about things in new ways? Join John and Ken as they celebrate the examined year with a philosophical look back at a year of triumph and defeat with journalist David Johnson, philosopher Debra Satz, and political scientist Margaret Levi. The unexamined year is not worth reviewing!

Tags: 
philosophy
politics
sports
technology
labor
elections

