Philosophy Talk: 2017 – The Examined Year

By Devon Strolovitch 9 hours ago

What happened in 2017 that challenged our assumptions and made us think about things in new ways? 


A new year offers an opportunity to reflect on the significant events of the previous year. But what ideas and events took shape over the past twelve months that challenged our assumptions and made us think about things in new ways? Join Ken and Josh as they celebrate the examined year with a philosophical look back at the year that was 2017, featuring a roundtable discussion with host emeritus John Perry, as well as conversations with special guests:

The Year in Gender Relations with Laura Kipnis from Northwestern University, author of Unwanted Advances: Sexual Paranoia Comes to Campus

The Year in Democracy and Social Media with Larry Kramer, President of the Hewlett Foundation

Because the unexmained year is not worth reviewing. Sunday 12/31 at 11 am and Tuesday 1/02 at 12 noon.

