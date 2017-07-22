Philosophy Talk: The Fairness Fixation

By Devon Strolovitch 2 minutes ago

Should all social arrangements really aim to be fair and just?

  

Imagine that your eight-year-old son arrives home boasting that he won the race that day in gym class. Right as your heart begins to swell with pride, he reveals that he wasn’t the only winner—the whole class won the race. The gym teacher, it turns out, thought that naming just one winner would be unfair. If our obsession with fairness leads to absurdities like this, why should we be so committed to being fair? Why not reserve the best we have to offer for those who actually deserve it? Can there be justice, kindness, and compassion in a world without fairness? John and Ken play favorites with Stephen Asma from Columbia College Chicago, author of Against Fairness: In Favor of Favoritism. Sunday 7/23 at 10 am Tuesday 7/25 at 12 noon.

