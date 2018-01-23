Philosophy Talk: Fractured Identities

By Devon Strolovitch 1 hour ago

How do you construct a coherent identity when you don’t feel like you fit in anywhere?


Despite tremendous strides made towards civil and political rights in the United States, discrimination and exclusion based on race, class, gender, and sexuality are still pervasive. As a result, individuals seen as "the other" often experience a painful inner fracturing W.E.B. Du Bois called "double consciousness." So, how does one shape a coherent identity in a world where one is considered "other"? What effects do micro aggressions have on the ability to develop a unified self? And what role might community play in helping heal fractured identities? The Philosophers identify with Julie Lythcott-Haims, author of Real American: A Memoir.

Tags: 
philosophy
identity
self
race
ethnicity
religion

