Philosophy Talk: Machiavelli

By Devon Strolovitch 17 minutes ago

Was Machiavelli an unscrupulous theorist and advisor, or one of the most widely misunderstood political philosophers ever?


Niccolò Machiavelli is best known for arguing that people in power should use deception, force, and manipulation if those tactics are necessary to achieve their ends. In an age of unscrupulous politics and ruthless business practice, shouldn't we be encouraging a move away from Machiavellian thinking? Then again, are we even sure that those "Machiavellian" views were really Machiavelli's? If not, what did he really think, and what might we learn from him? John and Ken plot and scheme with Maurizio Viroli from Princeton University, author of Redeeming the Prince: The Meaning of Machiavelli's Masterpiece. Sunday 4/30 at 10 am and Tuesday 5/02 at 12 noon.

Tags: 
philosophy
politics
government
power

Related Content

Philosophy Talk asks about Radical Democracy

By Devon Strolovitch Jul 1, 2016

How cam we create a democracy that doesn't end up oppressing minorities and dissenters?


Philosophy Talk: The New Surveillance Society - Big Brother Grows Up

By Devon Strolovitch Feb 19, 2017
"Online surveillance" by sajb1 used by CC license

How much information do you give away everyday?


Philosophy Talk: Election Special

By Devon Strolovitch Nov 8, 2016
"Election 2016" by DonkeyHotey used under CC license

Question your electoral assumptions as John and Ken look beyond the horse race at some of the philosophical issues raised by this year’s campaign.


Philosophy Talk: Weapons of Mass Destruction

By Devon Strolovitch Dec 9, 2016

What moral questions do weapons of mass destruction raise that ordinary weapons don't?