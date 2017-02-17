Philosophy Talk: The New Surveillance Society - Big Brother Grows Up

By Devon Strolovitch 2 minutes ago
  • "Online surveillance" by sajb1 used by CC license

Is privacy a right or a privilege?


Recent revelations confirm what many already suspected: not only is Big Brother watching you, he is also potentially reading your emails, listening to your phone calls, mapping your personal networks, and tracking your every move. While many see whistleblowers as heroes, others see them as criminals who ought to be severely punished. So how should we treat whistleblowers who break the law for moral or political ends? How do we adjudicate between national or corporate security and individual rights? And what kind of rights and responsibilities does a proactive citizenry have when confronted with injustices committed by the state? John and Ken blow the whistle on Christopher McKnight Nichols from Oregon State University, author of Promise and Peril: America at the Dawn of a Global Age. Sunday 2/19 at 10 am and Tuesday 2/21 at 12 noon.

Tags: 
philosophy
government
information
security
privacy

